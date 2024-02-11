Sign up
Mrs. Downy Woodpecker
She was quite shy and I had to wait a long time before she came back in the heart of the tree.
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
black and white
winter
bird
mono
vermont
woodpecker
downy woodpecker
for2024
Mags
ace
So nice in black and white.
February 11th, 2024
Jeremy Cross
ace
Great capture
February 11th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
February 11th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
That's really nice! I find the females are much more cautious than the males.
February 11th, 2024
Dave
ace
Beautiful in b&w
February 11th, 2024
