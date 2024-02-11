Previous
Mrs. Downy Woodpecker by corinnec
Photo 796

Mrs. Downy Woodpecker

She was quite shy and I had to wait a long time before she came back in the heart of the tree.
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Corinne C

@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Mags ace
So nice in black and white.
February 11th, 2024  
Jeremy Cross ace
Great capture
February 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
February 11th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
That's really nice! I find the females are much more cautious than the males.
February 11th, 2024  
Dave ace
Beautiful in b&w
February 11th, 2024  
