Mono Blooms by corinnec
Mono Blooms

A dark day today so my photography session was indoor. I was trying to use the in-camera bracketing and stacking function of my camera and found the result interesting when you move in between shots.
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Corinne C

ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
Linda Godwin
Super result, looks like double exposure
February 10th, 2024  
Mags ace
Fantastic!
February 10th, 2024  
Milanie ace
This turned out really neat
February 10th, 2024  
Tia ace
Love this, very creative.
February 10th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Great result!
February 10th, 2024  
haskar ace
Lovely play.
February 10th, 2024  
