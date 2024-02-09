Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 794
The Old Power Plant
It's not the first time I post one of this images but the first time in mono I believe.
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Corinne C
ace
@corinnec
For years I had a small red Canon Powershot. It was always in my purse and I was happily photographing my daughter throughout her childhood....
1026
photos
160
followers
234
following
217% complete
View this month »
787
788
789
790
791
792
793
794
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
8th February 2024 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
river
,
vermont
,
power plant
,
proctor
,
otter creek
Granny7(Denise)
ace
Stunning
February 9th, 2024
Diana
ace
You have captured some wonderful reflections Corinne, a great b/w image.
February 9th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great looking shot and I like the reflections.
February 9th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely reflections!
February 9th, 2024
Bobbi C
ace
Well done. It's perfect in b&w.
February 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close