Previous
Photo 821
Stage Light Portrait
I tried the stage light portrait feature from my iPhone on Shoney. I targeted a little too low.
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
5
1
Corinne C
@corinnec
814
815
816
817
818
819
820
821
134
816
817
63
818
819
820
821
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Pot-Pourri
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
7th March 2024 1:04pm
Tags
dog
,
portrait
,
animal
,
pet
,
vermont
,
shoney
Cliff McFarlane
A fabulous, characterful shot. I just love German shepherds
March 7th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
@clifford
Raised with German Shepherd dogs I would not know what to do with any other breed :-)
March 7th, 2024
Paul J
ace
Nice portrait. Well done!
March 7th, 2024
Babs
ace
Aw what a sweet expression.
March 7th, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Fantastic portrait
March 7th, 2024
