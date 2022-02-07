Sign up
31 / 365
Next
31 / 365
Soft
A lovely vase full of soft pink purple and white tulips a welcome pressie from my daughter. I love tulips it reminds me spring is just around the corner.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3317
photos
177
followers
74
following
Tags
pink-white-purple-tulips-spring-flowers-february
Dianne
These are lovely colours together.
February 7th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
the soft colours are really lovely
February 7th, 2022
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
February 7th, 2022
Diana
ace
How beautiful they are, lovely shot and tones.
February 7th, 2022
