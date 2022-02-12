Sign up
36 / 365
Next
36 / 365
Sunny
So cheerful and nice to look at on a grey day
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
12th February 2022
12th Feb 22
3
1
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!
3322
photos
177
followers
74
following
View this month »
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
36
Views
8
8
Comments
3
3
Fav's
1
1
Album
YEAR 10
Tags
-
,
daffodils-golden-yellow-spring
,
flower-february
Judith Johnson
Wonderful detail and such a lovely bright colour
February 12th, 2022
carol white
ace
A lovely sign of Spring.Fav😊
February 12th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely - just bought a couple of bunches but in tight buds at the moment - the 1st cut flowers bought since the decorating !
February 12th, 2022
