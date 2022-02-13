Previous
St Mary’s Basilica by craftymeg
St Mary’s Basilica

In Krakow main square last night this was taken by my son, they were out for a meal. It looks a beautiful place and it was nice to see folk out and about enjoying the evening.
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

Margaret Brown

I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful capture of a wonderful scene.
February 13th, 2022  
