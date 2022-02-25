Sign up
49 / 365
Drystone
Across the moor this drystone wall is in a state of demise between the heather and grasses, it looks like it’s a few hundred years old. It crosses an old trail near Kildale moors.
25th February 2022
25th Feb 22
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3335
photos
179
followers
74
following
Tags
north-york-moors-kildale-drystone-wall-february
Diana
ace
Such an amazing capture and scene, so different in the seasons.
February 25th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Gorgeous
February 25th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
magical
February 25th, 2022
Judith Johnson
It does look a bit sad. I don't suppose there is any urgency to repair it!
February 25th, 2022
