Previous
Next
Zentangle by craftymeg
50 / 365

Zentangle

I have recently picked up my love of zentangle. It’s a tangle that helps you relax and concentrates the mind. It works wonderfully, I’m only a newbie, I never took it much further but I am truly enjoying my revisit. I chose to start again as something I can take into hospital and work on while I am waiting. Last time I waited by myself no company for 7 hours my op was seriously late, so this time I’m ready. All you need is imagination a fine pen, pencil and a tile. The tiles are flowers, triquetra knot, and stacks of mugs.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
26th February 2022 26th Feb 22

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
That sounds so interesting, I will have to google and find out what it is. Good to know that you can keep yourself occupied.
February 26th, 2022  
Michelle
Very interesting, I've not heard of it before
February 26th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
How delightful ,love the repetition and accuracy in the fine lines and designs I had never heard of "zentangle " but looked it up and discovered I had been doing this for years in its simplest of forms in my 'doodling '. Ha !! in my day I was famous for doodling away during the teacher's staff meetings .. It always helped me to concentrate during the most mundane subjects discussed .!! Well that is my explanation anyway . Have you got your hosp. date yet?
February 26th, 2022  
carol white ace
Lovely designs.I've not heard of zentangle, but it looks very interesting
February 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise