Zentangle

I have recently picked up my love of zentangle. It’s a tangle that helps you relax and concentrates the mind. It works wonderfully, I’m only a newbie, I never took it much further but I am truly enjoying my revisit. I chose to start again as something I can take into hospital and work on while I am waiting. Last time I waited by myself no company for 7 hours my op was seriously late, so this time I’m ready. All you need is imagination a fine pen, pencil and a tile. The tiles are flowers, triquetra knot, and stacks of mugs.

Best on black



