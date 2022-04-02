Previous
Next
Apricot and Raspberry by craftymeg
85 / 365

Apricot and Raspberry

Such pretty colours, taken from my Mother’s Day flowers my son bought me, SOOC, didn’t need anything apart from watermarking.
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
2nd April 2022 2nd Apr 22

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How stunning, such a wonderful capture and gorgeous colours. Lucky you Margaret😊
April 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise