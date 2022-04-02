Sign up
85 / 365
Apricot and Raspberry
Such pretty colours, taken from my Mother’s Day flowers my son bought me, SOOC, didn’t need anything apart from watermarking.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
2nd April 2022
2nd Apr 22
1
1
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3371
photos
179
followers
74
following
23% complete
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
Tags
chrysanthemum-gerbera-bouquet-cutflowers-mothersday
Diana
ace
How stunning, such a wonderful capture and gorgeous colours. Lucky you Margaret😊
April 2nd, 2022
