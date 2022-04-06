DM’S

This afternoon was spent doing a sketch of my granddaughter’s favourite kind of boots, to make into a birthday card, the time crept by me, I’ve got to get it in the post. It was a pencil sketch and I ended up using my inktense pencils to colour, it’s only 4” square and took longer than expected. I’m pleased with the outcome and I am sure she will love her card. Her love of them is passed down my her mum who at the same age lived in them and still does when she can. My dad used to wear them working on the land and when he passed I kept his boots which were a Uk 8 and my daughter ended up wearing them, she loved those boots.

