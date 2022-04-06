Previous
Next
DM’S by craftymeg
89 / 365

DM’S

This afternoon was spent doing a sketch of my granddaughter’s favourite kind of boots, to make into a birthday card, the time crept by me, I’ve got to get it in the post. It was a pencil sketch and I ended up using my inktense pencils to colour, it’s only 4” square and took longer than expected. I’m pleased with the outcome and I am sure she will love her card. Her love of them is passed down my her mum who at the same age lived in them and still does when she can. My dad used to wear them working on the land and when he passed I kept his boots which were a Uk 8 and my daughter ended up wearing them, she loved those boots.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
6th April 2022 6th Apr 22

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
24% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Oh my gosh, Margaret. You are so talented.
April 6th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So wonderful and personal -- your granddaughter will love her birthday card ! fav
April 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise