Nearly 2 going on 40!

Our 22 month old granddaughter has taken to wearing her brothers tigger wellies, she loves them. Apparently she went to bed in them too, they’re miles too big for her but she won’t part with them!!

She’s a funny stick, she talks really well, counts to 10, knows her alphabet song, her colours and shapes and her nursery rhymes. The big but is she’s a lockdown baby so is shy when she doesn’t know the person, doesn’t like going in the car and hates shops.

Her older brother faired better being in nursery meeting people and shopping but lockdown babies and toddlers have really struggled over the past 2 years Covid has a lot to answer for.

