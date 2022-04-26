Sign up
109 / 365
Buds galore!
Our Montana Clematis is just about to burst into flower. The day is dull and cold but they cheer up the back garden nicely.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
26th April 2022
26th Apr 22
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3395
photos
177
followers
74
following
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
YEAR 10
Tags
clematis-montana-flowering-climber-pink-april
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super lot of buds - your Montana will be in full flower within the next few days ! If I remember rightly your Montana grows high into a tree - It will really cheer up the garden !
April 26th, 2022
