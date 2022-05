Mixed bells!

Only cultivated but very pretty and very wet after the thunderstorm we had this afternoon. We have been on a bluebell forage but they are very sparse at the moment and are going to be late this year too! I might miss them with being in hospital this weekend and lockdown for 10 days or so after. So these are the next best option.

Nice on black



