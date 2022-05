Home

In less than 24 hours I’m home, in my Jim jams on the settee after a total shoulder replacement. I’m sore very bruised and in a lot of pain now the nerve block has worn off but at least it’s done, now the hard work begins. Im just glad it’s done. I’m sorry for lack of comments it’s going to take time, 3 months before I can use it and a lot of physio which starts in 2 weeks.

No better on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.