122 / 365
Captain Cook’s Monument
Taken last week a view across the vale to Cook monument in the distance. Fresh greens and fields of rape seed(there is not as much this year)make it a lovely view from Clay Bank car park
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome. Sorry for short comments as I am not up to much at the moment.
9th May 2022
9th May 22
5
2
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3408
photos
176
followers
74
following
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
YEAR 10
Tags
cook-
,
monument-view-north-york-moors-may
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful landscape.
May 9th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely scene
May 9th, 2022
carol white
ace
Lovely scenery.Fav😊
May 9th, 2022
Judith Johnson
Such a fabulous scene to gaze on
May 9th, 2022
KWind
ace
What a view... love all the green shades.
May 9th, 2022
