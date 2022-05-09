Previous
Captain Cook’s Monument by craftymeg
Captain Cook’s Monument

Taken last week a view across the vale to Cook monument in the distance. Fresh greens and fields of rape seed(there is not as much this year)make it a lovely view from Clay Bank car park
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful landscape.
May 9th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely scene
May 9th, 2022  
carol white ace
Lovely scenery.Fav😊
May 9th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
Such a fabulous scene to gaze on
May 9th, 2022  
KWind ace
What a view... love all the green shades.
May 9th, 2022  
