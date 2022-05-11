Sign up
124 / 365
Roses
Some of the lovely roses I have been sent. The colour is magenta red, so pretty.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
11th May 2022
11th May 22
3
2
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3410
photos
177
followers
74
following
33% complete
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
YEAR 10
Tags
roses-magenta-bouquet-
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
May 11th, 2022
Mags
ace
Simple and elegant!
May 11th, 2022
Granny7(Denise)
ace
Absolutely beautiful Margaret.Fav
May 11th, 2022
