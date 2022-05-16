Asymmetrical cabachone

I’m just getting the hang of these, I love the way they pop off the page. 5 pencils, 3 colours a black and a white, some colour blends take a lot more pencils, I am starting simple!

Nice on black



Still very painful today but I am not relying on back to back painkillers unlike last year with my other shoulder. The dressing is getting very itchy a sign of healing, I have it removed this Friday at my first physio which is always painful and not looking forward to.



