Asymmetrical cabachone by craftymeg
129 / 365

Asymmetrical cabachone

I’m just getting the hang of these, I love the way they pop off the page. 5 pencils, 3 colours a black and a white, some colour blends take a lot more pencils, I am starting simple!
Nice on black

Still very painful today but I am not relying on back to back painkillers unlike last year with my other shoulder. The dressing is getting very itchy a sign of healing, I have it removed this Friday at my first physio which is always painful and not looking forward to.

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
16th May 2022 16th May 22

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
35% complete

Mags ace
Its lovely and so creative!
May 16th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
It is very well done! Definitely has the 3D look to it.
May 16th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such amazing shapes and detail!
May 16th, 2022  
