Eyes
Eyes

Our little granddaughter has beautiful eyes and blonde hair, I think she’s going to be a heartbreaker!!
Nice on black

I was at the hospital this morning.
Three good things

Dressing removed
Scar clean and well healed
Physio doable


Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
20th May 2022 20th May 22

Mags ace
Oh my goodness! How precious! She will be a heartbreaker - big time. =)
May 20th, 2022  
Granny7(Denise) ace
Beautiful on black
May 20th, 2022  
