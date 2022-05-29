Previous
Concentration by craftymeg
Concentration

Our grandchildren love chalk and our grandson loves numbers and letters, this was part of a long row of numbers up to 20, his concentration is so good for a 4 year old.
29th May 2022 29th May 22

Margaret Brown

Dianne
A very sweet image and clever 4 year old too.
May 29th, 2022  
Diana ace
Everso cute, he seems to have your genes Margaret 😊
May 29th, 2022  
