142 / 365
Concentration
Our grandchildren love chalk and our grandson loves numbers and letters, this was part of a long row of numbers up to 20, his concentration is so good for a 4 year old.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
29th May 2022
29th May 22
Margaret Brown
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
grandchildren-granddaughter-grandson-chalk-numbers
Dianne
A very sweet image and clever 4 year old too.
May 29th, 2022
Diana
ace
Everso cute, he seems to have your genes Margaret 😊
May 29th, 2022
