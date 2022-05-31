Previous
Next
Zentangle jewel by craftymeg
144 / 365

Zentangle jewel

Another jewel zentangle doodle, loved the colour, it’s not any particular stone.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
31st May 2022 31st May 22

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
39% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise