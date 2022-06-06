Previous
Foxglove by craftymeg
Foxglove

So pretty the foxgloves are in flower, things are just slowly awakening! Temps still cold just 11C, can’t believe it’s warm coat weather!!
My second physio today, just 4 weeks since op, I can now shed my sling. My shoulder is still very sore and worse after the exercises but at least I’m doing ok so I am told.

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
6th June 2022

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Dianne
A beautiful image. It’s good to hear you are progressing ok but a shame it’s so painful.
June 6th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Good to hear your are progressing well , but I can empathise re the pain especially doing the physio ! Keep going and you will get there soon !! Lovely shot of the foxglove , - some of mine are wind-beaten - I should have asked Gary to stake them !!
June 6th, 2022  
