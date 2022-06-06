Sign up
150 / 365
Foxglove
So pretty the foxgloves are in flower, things are just slowly awakening! Temps still cold just 11C, can’t believe it’s warm coat weather!!
Best on black
My second physio today, just 4 weeks since op, I can now shed my sling. My shoulder is still very sore and worse after the exercises but at least I’m doing ok so I am told.
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
6th June 2022
6th Jun 22
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3436
photos
174
followers
74
following
41% complete
143
144
145
146
147
148
149
150
Tags
pink-foxglove-perennial-
,
border-plant
Dianne
A beautiful image. It’s good to hear you are progressing ok but a shame it’s so painful.
June 6th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Good to hear your are progressing well , but I can empathise re the pain especially doing the physio ! Keep going and you will get there soon !! Lovely shot of the foxglove , - some of mine are wind-beaten - I should have asked Gary to stake them !!
June 6th, 2022
