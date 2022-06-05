Previous
Next
Batch by craftymeg
149 / 365

Batch

Another batch of biscuits, gingers and choc chip. They are now in the freezer, ready for visitors, I always feel better when my cake drawer is stocked up, alongside the biscuits are a batch of date and walnut cup cakes. Now things are starting to be a bit more free, we are getting visitors although I have not had a hug from my children since before Covid, that will come soon, I hope as I get over my op.
Pops on black!

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
5th June 2022 5th Jun 22

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Sound and look delicious Margaret ! Good to hear that you are recovering well after your op !
June 5th, 2022  
Diana ace
They look as delicious as they sound! Wish I could try one 😋
June 5th, 2022  
Mags ace
Oh yum!
June 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise