Allium

So nice against the sea green fence our allium are putting on a good show even though the weather has been so patchy. The temps last night was 8c which is cold for June! We havnt had any spring and it’s funny to see the gardens so devoid of summer bedding colour. Hope we get a bit of warmer weather soon.

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.

Thank you to everybody who put my half and half on the TT page this week, it was a nice surprise !!