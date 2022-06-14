Sign up
158 / 365
Between thistle and sedge-grass
Pee-wit is another name for the Lapwing and this is the second bird I managed to catch the other day.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
14th June 2022
14th Jun 22
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
lapwing-pee-wit-north-york-moors-june
