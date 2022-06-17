Sign up
161 / 365
Elderberry Nigra
A beautiful variety of elderberry with bronze leaves and beautiful pink saucer sized flower head. This is growing next door so we get to enjoy it too.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
17th June 2022
17th Jun 22
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!
3447
photos
176
followers
74
following
44% complete
154
155
156
157
158
159
160
161
Views
7
Album
YEAR 10
Tags
elderflower-nigra-shrub-june-floral
