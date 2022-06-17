Previous
Next
Elderberry Nigra by craftymeg
161 / 365

Elderberry Nigra

A beautiful variety of elderberry with bronze leaves and beautiful pink saucer sized flower head. This is growing next door so we get to enjoy it too.
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise