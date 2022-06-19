Previous
Bluetit by craftymeg
163 / 365

Bluetit

Another trip to the feeders on the moor, this time I caught Bluetits, Chaffinches, Siskins, though not necessarily good photos!.
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

Margaret Brown

Harry J Benson ace
Nice capture
June 19th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
June 19th, 2022  
Mags ace
Cute shot! Love the wildflowers too.
June 19th, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautiful shot and scene, how lucky to see so many different birds. Ours seem to be hibernating now.
June 19th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautifully captured , peeping out at you while feasting !
June 19th, 2022  
