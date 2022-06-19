Sign up
163 / 365
Bluetit
Another trip to the feeders on the moor, this time I caught Bluetits, Chaffinches, Siskins, though not necessarily good photos!.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
19th June 2022
19th Jun 22
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
bluetits-bird
,
-feeder-june
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice capture
June 19th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
June 19th, 2022
Mags
ace
Cute shot! Love the wildflowers too.
June 19th, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and scene, how lucky to see so many different birds. Ours seem to be hibernating now.
June 19th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautifully captured , peeping out at you while feasting !
June 19th, 2022
