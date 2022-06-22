Previous
Creamy yellow by craftymeg
Creamy yellow

Our roses are looking so pretty at the moment. This one is creamy yellow and the size of a saucer, so blousy, I love it!.
22nd June 2022

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this beauty, such a gorgeous colour.
June 22nd, 2022  
