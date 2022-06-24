Previous
Next
Blue eye by craftymeg
168 / 365

Blue eye

Still flowering and so colourful, low growing only 6-8 inches tall this”grass” fills in the borders beautifully. The yellow variant is a lot taller.
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Michelle
Beautiful
June 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise