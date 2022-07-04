Sign up
178 / 365
Reprimand!
A parent Siskin telling a juvenile to get its own food!! There was quite a commotion when the parent refused to feed this young one who was clearly trying to get a lazy feed.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
2
1
Margaret Brown
carol white
ace
A lovely capture.Fav😊
July 4th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
They will learn ,in time !!!!! The juveniles can be so demanding can't they !
July 4th, 2022
