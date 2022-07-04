Previous
Next
Reprimand! by craftymeg
178 / 365

Reprimand!

A parent Siskin telling a juvenile to get its own food!! There was quite a commotion when the parent refused to feed this young one who was clearly trying to get a lazy feed.
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
48% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

carol white ace
A lovely capture.Fav😊
July 4th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
They will learn ,in time !!!!! The juveniles can be so demanding can't they !
July 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise