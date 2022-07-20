Seafront

What a difference a day makes! The seafront at Redcar was very quiet, just a few folk eating ice creams, no sunshine and a deserted beach temps of just 18c less than half of yesterdays 38c +, with 40c recorded in Lincolnshire just below where we live , it’s been so strange but so welcoming that it’s back to our ‘normal’! We have never known temps like it, here in the UK mid 20cs is what we call hot!! Yesterday was an all time record never been known or recorded before!!

This is a photo of one of the small fishing boats that is docked on the seafront.

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.