Seafront by craftymeg
194 / 365

Seafront

What a difference a day makes! The seafront at Redcar was very quiet, just a few folk eating ice creams, no sunshine and a deserted beach temps of just 18c less than half of yesterdays 38c +, with 40c recorded in Lincolnshire just below where we live , it’s been so strange but so welcoming that it’s back to our ‘normal’! We have never known temps like it, here in the UK mid 20cs is what we call hot!! Yesterday was an all time record never been known or recorded before!!
This is a photo of one of the small fishing boats that is docked on the seafront.
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Diana ace
Lovely pov and scene.
July 20th, 2022  
