215 / 365
Plantation Road
A view across the vale always beautiful but so much more during August.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
10th August 2022
10th Aug 22
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
plantaionrd-north
,
—york
,
-moors-heath-heather-ling-august
Judith Johnson
That purple haze is better every time! Stunning composition
August 10th, 2022
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of this farm and it's island of green, surrounded by the sea of purple heather - fav!
Ian
August 10th, 2022
