Plantation Road by craftymeg
215 / 365

Plantation Road

A view across the vale always beautiful but so much more during August.
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
10th August 2022 10th Aug 22

Margaret Brown

I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Judith Johnson
That purple haze is better every time! Stunning composition
August 10th, 2022  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of this farm and it's island of green, surrounded by the sea of purple heather - fav!

Ian
August 10th, 2022  
