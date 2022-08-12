Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
217 / 365
Purple heather
In some lights it’s more purple but I would say it was more of a deep magenta pink in the sunlight. Just a sample of what the moor is covered in!
Nice on black
Thank you for all your comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
12th August 2022
12th Aug 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3503
photos
172
followers
74
following
59% complete
View this month »
210
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
YEAR 10
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
heath-heather-ling-purple-august
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful colour! We have a few patches here which looks very similar, I will have to try and get a shot of it.
August 12th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Very nice on black
August 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close