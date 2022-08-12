Previous
Purple heather by craftymeg
Purple heather

In some lights it’s more purple but I would say it was more of a deep magenta pink in the sunlight. Just a sample of what the moor is covered in!
12th August 2022 12th Aug 22

Margaret Brown

I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Diana ace
Such a wonderful colour! We have a few patches here which looks very similar, I will have to try and get a shot of it.
August 12th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Very nice on black
August 12th, 2022  
