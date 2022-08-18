Sign up
223 / 365
Peach sorbet
So pretty and in flower again, the good weather has helped.
Today is 20c but no sunshine, it’s a nice temp after the high Cs of the past couple of weeks.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
18th August 2022
18th Aug 22
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
peach
,
-rose-august-garden-shrub
