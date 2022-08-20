Previous
Zentangle gemstone by craftymeg
225 / 365

Zentangle gemstone

I love doing these gems, they pop off the paper when they are finished!
Nicer on black

Yesterdays urbane sketch has been claimed by my sister who loves sea-side themes in her house. So now I have to frame it for her, I will remember to photo and post it when it’s finished.

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
Judith Johnson
Love all the black and white framing detail
August 20th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty !
August 20th, 2022  
