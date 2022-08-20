Sign up
Previous
Next
225 / 365
Zentangle gemstone
I love doing these gems, they pop off the paper when they are finished!
Nicer on black
Yesterdays urbane sketch has been claimed by my sister who loves sea-side themes in her house. So now I have to frame it for her, I will remember to photo and post it when it’s finished.
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
2
0
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3511
photos
169
followers
74
following
61% complete
218
219
220
221
222
223
224
225
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
YEAR 10
Tags
zentangle-gem-doodle-jewel-pink-august
Judith Johnson
Love all the black and white framing detail
August 20th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty !
August 20th, 2022
