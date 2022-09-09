Sign up
245 / 365
Fun and games!
It’s lovely that our grandson enjoys our visits and game playing he can join in with. This game had him chuckling and enjoying himself so much.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
Margaret Brown
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
carol white
A lovely fun capture
September 9th, 2022
Judith Johnson
Such a delight to see the joy on your faces.
September 9th, 2022
Diana
Such a delightful capture of the two of you having fun! So happy that next month I will have the grands here on holiday.
September 9th, 2022
