Fun and games! by craftymeg
Fun and games!

It’s lovely that our grandson enjoys our visits and game playing he can join in with. This game had him chuckling and enjoying himself so much.
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
carol white ace
A lovely fun capture
September 9th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
Such a delight to see the joy on your faces.
September 9th, 2022  
Diana ace
Such a delightful capture of the two of you having fun! So happy that next month I will have the grands here on holiday.
September 9th, 2022  
