Catch-up

And still another 2 to make in the next couple of days. These are for family, incase you wondered I’ve deleted their names on these cards but thought you might like to see what I did with the sketches I posted the other day.

I seem to get orders in clusters, mostly I am thankful for a weeks notice as you can imagine they take time. The thing that counts is I love making them and no two cards are the same. My next is a wedding card with Lord of the Rings theme with the venue also included, now that is going to take some thinking about!!

Best on black



