Angles

Travelling across Newport bridge(that straddles the river Tees) this afternoon was a quiet affair, the roads in general where empty, which is most unusual. I love this bridge with all its angles, it used to be painted green but a few years ago it was painted red and grey which made it look so different and not at all dark as you pass over it.

