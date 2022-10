The next project

Since I posted my last knitting project, I have knit my daughter her cardigan and started on this Nordic version cardigan. The wool is shaded and knits up in this pattern(mock fairisle), years ago I would be knitting with several colours to get a pattern like this! It’s a merino wool blend so another cosy cardigan, this one has a cable pattern up each side of the fronts.

Shows up better on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.