Autumn colours by craftymeg
Autumn colours

Such beautiful colours caught today, this year the autumn is so pretty.
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
31st October 2022 31st Oct 22

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
carol white ace
Lovely autumn colours
October 31st, 2022  
Michelle
Beautiful colours
October 31st, 2022  
Mags ace
Pretty reds!
October 31st, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such pretty reds! - really pop on black!
October 31st, 2022  
haskar ace
Lovely colours.
October 31st, 2022  
