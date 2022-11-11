Previous
Carlton bank view by craftymeg
Carlton bank view

Wednesday we went a trip around the moor top, this is Carlton bank that takes you off the moor and into the village of the same name. Only an iPhone capture as we hadn’t expected to go as far as we did.
Better on black.
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Lovely patchwork land. Great colours.
November 11th, 2022  
Beautiful patches of green!
November 11th, 2022  
