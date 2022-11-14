Sign up
311 / 365
Mellow sun
Taken last week coming down Carlton bank, bathed in winter sunshine is the view across the vale towards Osmotherly and Northallerton which is further on in the distance.
Best on black
It’s been a day of upheaval, no chance of a photo, we are having a bathroom refit so a day of hanging around and supplying plenty of mugs of tea and homemade biscuits for the hungry workers!
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome
14th November 2022
14th Nov 22
5
1
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
-yorkshire
,
carlton-
,
bank-view-
,
osmotherly-north
bkb in the city
Beautiful view
November 14th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Beautiful tones
November 14th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Lovely tones and landscape!
November 14th, 2022
Mags
ace
There's a magical green tint all around. Lovely!
November 14th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely scene and colour tones !I thought you were a little late tonight - good luck with the bathroom refit!
November 14th, 2022
