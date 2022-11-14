Mellow sun

Taken last week coming down Carlton bank, bathed in winter sunshine is the view across the vale towards Osmotherly and Northallerton which is further on in the distance.



Best on black



It’s been a day of upheaval, no chance of a photo, we are having a bathroom refit so a day of hanging around and supplying plenty of mugs of tea and homemade biscuits for the hungry workers!



