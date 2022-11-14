Previous
Mellow sun by craftymeg
Mellow sun

Taken last week coming down Carlton bank, bathed in winter sunshine is the view across the vale towards Osmotherly and Northallerton which is further on in the distance.

It’s been a day of upheaval, no chance of a photo, we are having a bathroom refit so a day of hanging around and supplying plenty of mugs of tea and homemade biscuits for the hungry workers!

Margaret Brown

bkb in the city
Beautiful view
November 14th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Beautiful tones
November 14th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Lovely tones and landscape!
November 14th, 2022  
Mags ace
There's a magical green tint all around. Lovely!
November 14th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely scene and colour tones !I thought you were a little late tonight - good luck with the bathroom refit!
November 14th, 2022  
