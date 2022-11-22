Sign up
319 / 365
Another country road
Over the moors a few days ago we had mellow sunshine and storm clouds. Still a pretty sight russet bracken and drystone walls.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome .
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
north-york-moors-mellow
,
-sunshine-november
Lesley
ace
Lovely view and sky. Bit worried about the tyre tracks though!
November 22nd, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Dodgy skid marks! Or did the guy painting the white line do it after lunch in the local pub?
November 22nd, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Oops, some skid marks, and an ominous sky!
November 22nd, 2022
Mags
ace
Marvelous view!
November 22nd, 2022
