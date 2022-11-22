Previous
Another country road by craftymeg
Another country road

Over the moors a few days ago we had mellow sunshine and storm clouds. Still a pretty sight russet bracken and drystone walls.
Margaret Brown

Lesley ace
Lovely view and sky. Bit worried about the tyre tracks though!
November 22nd, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Dodgy skid marks! Or did the guy painting the white line do it after lunch in the local pub?
November 22nd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Oops, some skid marks, and an ominous sky!
November 22nd, 2022  
Mags ace
Marvelous view!
November 22nd, 2022  
