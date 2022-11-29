Jellyfish

Just a rough sketch of a jellyfish I took a fancy to. I’ve just finished, I outlined in blue ink and if I do another I think I will colour in pastel pencils or paint.

Better on black



The day has been dank, dull, cold and miserable so I have finished making and wrote 50 Christmas cards today. I have just another 8 to make for the family and I am done,I will be glad, I need to get them posted then I can relax!!



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.