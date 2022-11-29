Just a rough sketch of a jellyfish I took a fancy to. I’ve just finished, I outlined in blue ink and if I do another I think I will colour in pastel pencils or paint.
Better on black
The day has been dank, dull, cold and miserable so I have finished making and wrote 50 Christmas cards today. I have just another 8 to make for the family and I am done,I will be glad, I need to get them posted then I can relax!!
Did you use a photo as a model or are you one of those very talented artists who can draw a subject from an image you have stored in your memory?