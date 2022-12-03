Previous
Ice lollies make it better!! by craftymeg
330 / 365

Ice lollies make it better!!

Taken today, our 2 youngest grandchildren recovering from whatever nasty virus that is circulating at the moment. It is nice to see them picking up, they’ve lived in their Jim jams much more comfy.! We haven’t been able to visit because it’s been so nasty and it’s best we don’t catch it. It’s gone through both daughters and families and son although they have not been near each other it lasts a couple of weeks and leaves you with a cough and run down.
3rd December 2022 3rd Dec 22

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Beryl Lloyd ace
So good to see that they have got over the nasty bug (so many things going around at the moment!) Such cheeky smiles, Ice lollies are such wonderful medicine!
December 3rd, 2022  
Dianne
They look like they’re feeling a bit better.
December 3rd, 2022  
Mags ace
Oh so sweet!
December 3rd, 2022  
Diana ace
What a delightful capture of your adorable grandies!
December 3rd, 2022  
Corinne C ace
They are adorable. Fabulous portrait. So glad they feel better
December 3rd, 2022  
