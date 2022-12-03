Ice lollies make it better!!

Taken today, our 2 youngest grandchildren recovering from whatever nasty virus that is circulating at the moment. It is nice to see them picking up, they’ve lived in their Jim jams much more comfy.! We haven’t been able to visit because it’s been so nasty and it’s best we don’t catch it. It’s gone through both daughters and families and son although they have not been near each other it lasts a couple of weeks and leaves you with a cough and run down.

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.