336 / 365
Petro-chemical
It just looked so nice in the late low sunshine this afternoon.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
9th December 2022
9th Dec 22
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
3622
photos
161
followers
74
following
329
330
331
332
333
334
335
336
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
YEAR 10
Tags
petro-chemical-plant-middlesbrough-december-mellow-sunshine
bkb in the city
Nice industrial shot
December 9th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Not a fan of industrial scenes but this even takes my eye! = Love the golden glow on the metal and looks good on black!
December 9th, 2022
