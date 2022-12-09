Previous
Petro-chemical by craftymeg
336 / 365

Petro-chemical

It just looked so nice in the late low sunshine this afternoon.
9th December 2022 9th Dec 22

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
bkb in the city
Nice industrial shot
December 9th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Not a fan of industrial scenes but this even takes my eye! = Love the golden glow on the metal and looks good on black!
December 9th, 2022  
