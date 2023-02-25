Previous
Welcome! by craftymeg
Photo 414

Welcome!

We were passing through the village of Lealholm the other day and this very welcome sign caught our eye, it belonged to the pub on the other side of the road. Must say we were tempted!! This bit of info about the village was found on Wikipedia

“ Lealholm is a small village in the Glaisdale civil parish of the Borough of Scarborough, in North Yorkshire, England. It is sited at a crossing point of the River Esk, in Eskdale which is within the North York Moors National Park. It is 9.5 miles (15.3 km) by road from the nearest town of Whitby, and approximately 27 miles (43 km) from both Middlesbrough and Scarborough. The village is typical of those found all across the North York Moors which straddle the main through-routes along the valley bottoms. It is mostly built of local stone with pantiled or slate roofs.”

It is such a pretty place dating back to the Doomsday book.
Best on black

25th February 2023 25th Feb 23

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
February 25th, 2023  
Kathy ace
How hospitable! I like the quaint bridge leading into the village.
February 25th, 2023  
Mags ace
What a sign! Very inviting.
February 25th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great narrative and a beautiful little village - love that sign , very inviting in the winter months!
February 25th, 2023  
