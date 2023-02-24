Previous
Over the moors and far away by craftymeg
Photo 413

Over the moors and far away

Taken near Glaisdale, on my daughters walk, not sure what’s on the signpost but it was taken on the moor. She gets to see some pretty places on her treks.
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Photo Details

