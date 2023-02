Three in a row

At last my watercolours are all mounted framed and hung. I had the middle picture re-framed to match the other two. Poor hubbie got the job of cutting the mounts as my son wasn’t available. I have a proper mount cutter but it’s still a bit fiddly , I managed the framing and they have filled a bare living room wall. Excuse the reflections light is unavoidable where they are hung.

Nice on black



