Previous
Next
Pink by craftymeg
Photo 419

Pink

To cheer everyone’s day a photo from my daughter in Cornwall on holiday. This pink Magnolia is beautiful and so much earlier than our part of the North East.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
114% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh! so beautiful , a sight truly to cheer me up!
March 2nd, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow that is bursting out!
March 2nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise